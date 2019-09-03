Analysts Foresee The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Reaching $117.88 Near-Term

Investors are constantly trying to gain any little advantage when studying potential stocks to add to the portfolio. Keeping close tabs on Wall Street analyst price targets may help investors stay tuned in to current sentiment. After a recent check, we have noted that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has an average target price of 117.88. Even though professional analysts may have better information about a certain company, investors may need to proceed with caution when it comes to following price targets. Price targets are essentially educated guesses on what will happen with the stock price going forward. Investors who buy or sell strictly on analyst targets may be banking on analysts being correct about their projections. Although this strategy may work out more often than not, investors may be better served to conduct their own research and then use price target estimates as a comparison tool.

Equity market investors have plenty of information available to them when making stock selections. One of the toughest parts of selecting stocks may be figuring out which data to pay attention to. There are always swirling headlines in today’s financial news media. While some information may be highly important, other information may be much less important. Knowing exactly what to look for when doing stock research may take a lot of time to master. Investors who are able to stay highly focused may find it much easier to spot opportunities in the market. Once the investor knows what to look for, the stock market puzzle may be a bit easier to start piecing together.

Investors may be sizing up shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). After a recent check, we see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate provided by Zacks is standing at 2.18. This EPS estimate is comprised of 7 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks. For the last reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 1.58. Analysts and investors will be closely studying the next round of company earnings reports. Consistent success on the earnings front may point to the company moving in the right direction. On the flip side, a company that has strung together a few bad quarters may ring the warning bells for interested investors.

Investors have the ability to follow Wall Street analyst views when conducting stock research. Sell-side analysts often put in a lot of time trying to evaluate the inner workings of a company. They may dig through the financials, conduct interviews, and pay keen attention to conference calls in order to compile data for the research report. Many analysts will offer buy, sell, or hold recommendations for stocks they cover. Checking on shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), we see that the current average broker rating is 3. This average rating falls on a scale from 1 to 5 where a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy. On the flip side, a 5 rating would signify a Strong Sell. Based on data provided by Zacks, there are currently 1 polled analysts rating the stock a Strong Buy or Buy. Investors often have to decide whether they are in agreement with how the analysts perceive the future prospects of a specific stock.

Following recent trading activity on shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), we can see that the stock has been hovering near the 105.16 price level. Shareholders might be asking themselves whether now is a good time to buy or sell the stock. Over the previous 12 weeks, the stock has moved -14.06%. Looking back over the last month, shares have moved -5.88%. Over the previous week, the stock has changed -7.67%. Investors may also be watching the current price in relation to the 52-week highs/lows. After a recent scan, we note that the 52-week high is presently 127.5, and the 52-week low is 93.16.

Investors may be wondering what’s in store for the next couple of months in terms of the stock market. Bull markets are times when investors may be willing to take some liberties with stock picks. Risk management is typically on the minds of many investors. Investors trying to gain an advantage may be searching for the perfect balance and diversification to help ease the risk and give the portfolio a needed boost. With so many different stocks to study, it may take a while to hone in on the proper ones. Investors will also be closely following the next round of economic data. Investors may be on the lookout for the next major data announcement that either keeps the bulls in charge or ushers in the bears.