Analysts Focusing Their Gaze on Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

When monitoring analyst ratings, investors can use the average brokerage recommendation score to determine the consensus view on the stock. The ABR is an average of the recommendations offered by research firms on a given equity. The ABR rank is displayed in the range of 1 to 5 where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and a rating of 5 represents a Strong Sell. While tracking shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), we have noted that the current average broker rating is currently 1.75. Going further, we can see that 5 Wall Street analysts have given the stock a Strong Buy or Buy rating, based on analysts polled by Zacks Research.

Shifting gears, we can see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) is 0.33. This EPS estimate is using 4 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the prior reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.22. As we move through earnings season, all eyes will be on the company to see if they can beat analyst estimates and show improvement from the last quarter. When a company reports actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to realize increased activity. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see how the earnings results impact the stock after the next release. Many investors will decide to be cautious around earnings releases and delay buy/sell moves until after the stock price has steadied.

Viewing some popular support and resistance marks on shares of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), we can see that the 52-week high is presently $23.82, and the 52-week low is currently $13.54. When the stock is trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a potential break through the level. Looking at recent action, we can see that the stock has been trading near the $14.5 level. Investors may also want to track historical price activity. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has changed -21.49%. Looking further back to the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have moved -7.53%. Over the previous 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -8.69%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 3.72%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few days to try and gauge which way the momentum is shifting.

