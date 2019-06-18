Analyst Target Update & Review on GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) as ABR Touches 66

GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 1.75. This number is based on the 6 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 66.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $47.43 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.



Research analysts study publicly traded companies and make recommendations on the securities of those companies. Most specialize in a particular industry or sector of the economy. They exert considerable influence in today’s marketplace. Analysts’ recommendations or reports can influence the price of a company’s stock—especially when the recommendations are widely disseminated through television appearances or through other electronic and print media. The mere mention of a company by a popular analyst can temporarily cause its stock to rise or fall—even when nothing about the company’s prospects or fundamentals has recently changed.

Analysts often use a variety of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold—to describe their recommendations. But the meanings of these terms can differ from firm to firm. Rather than make assumptions, investors should carefully read the definitions of all ratings used in each research report. They should also consider the firm’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” categories.

Investors will be closely tracking the equity market as we charge through the last couple of months of the year. They may be doing a review of the portfolio to see what moves have worked and which ones haven’t. Reviewing specific holdings and past entry and exit points may help the investor develop new ideas to trade on in the future. Staying on top of market happenings and the economic landscape can be a challenge. Investors will be closely following the action over the next quarter to help gauge whether the bulls will stay out front, or if the bears will take the lead.

Most recently GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) posted quarterly earnings of $-0.18 which compared to the sell-side estimates of -0.13. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $-0.58. Shares have moved $-5.06 over the past month and more recently, $-7.43 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 4 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Buy Ratings

5 analysts rate GDS HOLDINGS a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 83.33% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) will report earnings of $-0.12 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) closed the last session at $33.37 and sees an average of 815342.25 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $20.9 while the current level stands at 50.24% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -0.45% over the past 12 weeks and 44.52% year to date.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.

