Analyst Target Update & Review on Conduent Inc. (:CNDT) as ABR Touches 115

Conduent Inc. (:CNDT) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 2.8. This number is based on the 5 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 115. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $15 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

An evaluation of a stock’s expected performance and/or its risk level as judged by a rating agency such as Standard and Poor’s. A stock rating will usually tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company. The greater the amount by which the fair value exceeds the market value, the more highly recommended a buy the stock is. Conversely, if the market value of the stock exceeds the fair value of the stock, then analysts recommend that the stock be sold.

Research analysts are predicting that Conduent Inc. (:CNDT) will report earnings of $0.17 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Conduent Inc. (:CNDT) closed the last session at $9 and sees an average of 3845655.5 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $7.65 while the current level stands at 8.64% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -36.08% over the past 12 weeks and -15.33% year to date.

Most recently Conduent Inc. (:CNDT) posted quarterly earnings of $0.14 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.17. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $0.97. Shares have moved $17.65 over the past month and more recently, $-1.53 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 2 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

1 analysts rate Conduent Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 20% of all the analyst ratings.