Analyst Target Update & Review on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (:AXSM) as ABR Touches 10

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (:AXSM) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 1. This number is based on the 5 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 10. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $39.2 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

An evaluation of a stock’s expected performance and/or its risk level as judged by a rating agency such as Standard and Poor’s. A stock rating will usually tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company. The greater the amount by which the fair value exceeds the market value, the more highly recommended a buy the stock is. Conversely, if the market value of the stock exceeds the fair value of the stock, then analysts recommend that the stock be sold.

Investors are constantly searching for quality stocks to help provide a boost to the portfolio. Quality can come in various forms such as a company that is a sales leader in a market that is growing or a company that is a technological leader with a proven record of success. Finding quality stocks at a bargain price is typically on the agenda for most investors. Because the economy and the stock market do not always go hand in hand, it may be important to analyze individual stocks. Some investors may choose to buy when the market is going up and sell when the market is going down. Other investors will opt to do the exact opposite. Whether the investor is going with the trend or against it, it can be important to make sure that the right types of stocks are in the portfolio. Nobody can exactly predict the future, but staying on top of portfolio holdings may help when the necessary decisions need to be made.

Research analysts are predicting that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (:AXSM) will report earnings of $-.41 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (:AXSM) closed the last session at $28.77 and sees an average of 493308.59 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $2 while the current level stands at 96.5% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 17.64% over the past 12 weeks and 900.35% year to date.

Most recently Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (:AXSM) posted quarterly earnings of $-.41 which compared to the sell-side estimates of -.31. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $-1.36. Shares have moved $13.25 over the past month and more recently, $14.53 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 3 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

As we move deeper into the year, investors will be paying attention to which companies are well-positioned for future growth. Even if the current earnings reports are a mixed bag, investors can study which industries look they are taking the top spot. Many active investors may be focusing on which way estimates are trending heading into the company earnings release. Analysts will often make updates to projections shortly before and after the earnings numbers are provided. Many active investors may enjoy the volatility that comes with trading around earnings, but others will choose to let the heavy action pass before deciding which stocks to buy or sell next.

