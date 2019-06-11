Analyst Sentiment Outlines Long Term Upside for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) as Shares Moved 28.10%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has been recommended as a long term growth stock according to analysts at Beta Research. With their stock price currently trading around $100.00, the firm has proven a solid track record of growth over the past few years. Investors might consider the stock as a long term growth candidate as the firm has yielded 15.00% earnings per share growth over the past 5 years and 8.10% revenue growth over that same time frame.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s stock was 28.10%. Over the last week of the month, it was 4.46%, 0.77% over the last quarter, and 24.81% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Alamo Group Inc.’s stock is -5.83% off of the high and 8.18% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are as follows: -5.83% (High), 37.93%, (Low).

Despite the past success, investors want to know where the stock is headed from here. Analysts covering the shares have a consensus short-term price target of $119.83 on the equity. Analysts have a consensus recommendation of 1.30 based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell.

