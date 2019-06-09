Analyst Projections in Review for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) as ABR Hits 67

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2.73. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 67. This number is based on the 15 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $80.33 within the year.

Most recently Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) posted quarterly earnings of $0.45 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.21. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $2.12. Shares have moved $-4.9 over the past month and more recently, $1.69 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 10 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

2 analysts rate Hyatt Hotels Corporation a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 13.33% of all the analyst ratings.

Research analysts are predicting that Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) will report earnings of $0.43 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) closed the last session at $73.62 and sees an average of 486724.06 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $63.49 while the current level stands at 49.06% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 1.74% over the past 12 weeks and 8.91% year to date.

