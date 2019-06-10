Analyst Projections in Review for GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) as ABR Hits 70

GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 1.64. This number is based on the 7 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 70. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $47.43 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) closed the last session at $34.9 and sees an average of 967290.63 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $20.9 while the current level stands at 56.41% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -1.91% over the past 12 weeks and 51.15% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) will report earnings of $-0.12 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently GDS HOLDINGS (:GDS) posted quarterly earnings of $-0.18 which compared to the sell-side estimates of -0.13. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $-0.58. Shares have moved $-2.7 over the past month and more recently, $3.1 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 4 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

6 analysts rate GDS HOLDINGS a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 85.71% of all the analyst ratings.

