Analyst Projections in Review for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) as ABR Hits 134

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 1.5. This number is based on the 6 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 134.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $12.28 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.



Research analysts study publicly traded companies and make recommendations on the securities of those companies. Most specialize in a particular industry or sector of the economy. They exert considerable influence in today’s marketplace. Analysts’ recommendations or reports can influence the price of a company’s stock—especially when the recommendations are widely disseminated through television appearances or through other electronic and print media. The mere mention of a company by a popular analyst can temporarily cause its stock to rise or fall—even when nothing about the company’s prospects or fundamentals has recently changed.

Analysts often use a variety of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold—to describe their recommendations. But the meanings of these terms can differ from firm to firm. Rather than make assumptions, investors should carefully read the definitions of all ratings used in each research report. They should also consider the firm’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” categories.

Keeping watch on technicals may involve many different plans and scenarios. Investors may be seeking to get some clarity about a certain stock’s history, and eventually try to project the future. With so much historical data available, investors may choose to look at many different time frames when examining a stock. Going back days, months, of even years, may help broaden the scope and help investors see the bigger picture. When companies gear up to release the next round of quarterly earnings results, investors will be closely watching to see how profitable the overall quarter was. Occasionally, low expectations may provide ample impetus for future stock gains. Per usual, there will most likely be big winners and losers depending on the strength of the individual reports.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) closed the last session at $6.71 and sees an average of 1471428.75 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $5.69 while the current level stands at 10.83% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -8.1% over the past 12 weeks and -16.62% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) will report earnings of $.23 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) posted quarterly earnings of $.27 which compared to the sell-side estimates of .18. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $1.09. Shares have moved $-2.27 over the past month and more recently, $-.46 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 2 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

5 analysts rate Enerplus Corporation a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 83.33% of all the analyst ratings.

Under recent market conditions, it may be quite difficult to be overly bearish. Most signs seem to be pointing in the right direction as investors keep concentrating on superior returns from the stock market. At this point in time, investors may have to make the tough decision whether to be fully invested in the stock market, or keep some cash handy on the sidelines. As we have seen, there will be a few days or weeks where market action may spur some second guessing, but the bulls seem they are still going to keep running. Many investors may be crafting plans for when the good times inevitably come to an end. Being prepared for market changes may help weather the storm when it comes.

This article is informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.