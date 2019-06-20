Analyst Consensus Ratings Watch for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Analysts often provide buy/sell/hold recommendations for companies that they cover. Investors have the ability to follow these sell-side ratings in order to assist with stock analysis. Wall Street analyst ratings may have various interpretations. According to analysts taken into consideration by Zacks Research, the current average broker recommendation on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is currently 1.46. This rating lands on a scale between 1 and 5. Following this scale, a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Buy, and a rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts providing ratings, 10 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, according to Zacks Research.

For technical traders, support and resistance lines play an important role. The support line generally displays the lowest price that investors will let a stock trade. This means that the stock price is unlikely to drop under this level. When support lines are breached, chartists may be watching for shares to move lower until they reach the next support level. The resistance line is the exact opposite of the support line. The resistance level is typically the highest price that investors will allow the stock to trade at. Traders will carefully watch the stock price when a resistance level is broken. The thought is that the price will continue to move towards the next level of resistance. Traders and investors may use support and resistance lines for various purposes. One popular use of these lines is to identify possible entry and exit points for trades.

Taking a quick look at the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), we can see that the most recent level is sitting at 0.65. This EPS projection uses 10 Sell-Side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the previous reported quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.6. Covering analysts have the tough job of following companies and offering future estimates. These estimates are often closely followed on the Street, and earnings beats or misses revolve around these projections. Sometimes these predictions are extremely close to the actual reported number, and other times they may be way off. When a company posts actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can lead to sudden stock price fluctuations. If a company meets and beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term bump. On the other end, a negative surprise may send the stock in the opposite direction. Many investors will choose to trade with caution around earnings releases and wait to make a move until after the major activity has subsided.

Zooming in on recent stock price action for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), we note that shares are trading near the 72.86 level. Investors will often follow stock price levels in relation to the 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is presently 76.64, and the 52-week low is sitting at 52.61. When a stock price is getting close to either the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may track activity to watch for a move past the established mark. Over the last 12 weeks, shares have seen a change of 11.77%. Heading further back to the start of the year, we note that shares have seen a change of 28.27%. Focusing in closer to the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 10.33%. Over the past five trading days, the stock has changed 2.98%.

Stock market players may have differing opinions on which type of research approach is best. Individual investors who prefer buy and hold strategies may be more likely to be studying the fundamentals. Traders that are constantly buying and selling shares may be more concerned with technical analysis. High frequency traders may be willing to take on more risk entering the market. For these types of traders, entry and exit points become far more important. Traders may be relying solely on charts in order to capture profits based on day to day, hour to hour, or minute by minute price fluctuations. Long term investors may not be as concerned with the daily ups and downs of the market.