Analyst Consensus of $1.4 EPS in Focus for TopBuild Corp. (ASX:BLD)

As the next earnings reporting period gets into full-swing, investors may be studying the projections for stocks that they own. Tracking the most recent releases may help investors make those crucial buy/sell decisions. Taking a look at some current earnings data, we see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for TopBuild Corp. (ASX:BLD) is 1.4. This EPS estimate consists of 4 sell-side analysts taken into consideration by Zacks Research. For the last reporting period, the company reported a quarterly EPS of 1.43. Wall Street analysts often provide their best researched estimates for what they think the company will report. For larger companies, there may be a many more analysts contributing to the consensus number. For smaller companies, there may be only one or two analysts providing estimates. Investors will often look at all the companies that beat EPS estimates for a given quarter, especially ones that surpassed expectations by a wide margin.

In the fast paced world of stock market investing, individuals are always looking for information to help provide an edge. Many investors will study sell-side analyst opinions to help assist with navigating the market. Turning the attention to shares of TopBuild Corp. (ASX:BLD), we can see that the current average broker rating is now 1.67. This rating is provided by Zacks Research using a scale from 1 to 5. Following this scale, a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy and a 5 would represent a Strong Sell rating. Digging a little deeper, we can see that out of the polled analysts, 6 rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy. This average broker rating may help investors decide if they feel the same way about the stock as the professionals.

Investors might be trying to gauge which way shares of TopBuild Corp. (ASX:BLD) will swing over the next couple of quarters. In recent trading activity, the stock has been seen near the $95.59 level. Many investors pay increased attention to shares when they are nearing notable historical highs or lows. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high price of 95.59, and seen a low price of 42.3. Looking at some additional historical stock price information, we note that shares have seen a move 18.67% over the previous 12 weeks. If we pull in closer to look at performance over the past month, we see that shares have seen a change of 3.52%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 3.06%. Investors will most likely be keeping their eyes peeled to see how the stock performs heading into the next round of earnings reports.

