Analyst Activity Update on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Research brokerage firms on Wall Street are offering a consensus “Buy” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG). Using the following ratings scale: 1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell and 5.0 Strong Sell, analysts have an average recommendation of 1.00 on the shares. Based on a recent trade, the shares are hovering around $2.83 which, according to analysts, yield significant upside potential to the $3.81 consensus target price.

There are various ways that the individual investor can approach stock picking. Starting from the top-down, investors may study overall market trends. This may include examining different sectors looking for the ones that are poised to prosper in the future. Once potential industries or sectors are identified, the investor can then start to sift through individual stocks within those groups. Investors starting from the bottom up may do just the opposite. They may choose to study individual companies that have been displaying strong performance, regardless of which sector they belong to.

Wall Street firms hire hundreds of analysts who provide recommendations on stocks. Typically, these analysts look at a company’s fundamentals, building financial models from this information in order to project future trends, specifically future earnings. These projections are then used as a basis for providing “buy” or “sell” recommendations. Many investors consider these recommendations very seriously, and often times whenever an analyst changes their outlook on a stock, the price change almost immediately.

Amateur investors can sometimes become overwhelmed by the speed and volatility of the stock market. Often times, avoiding big mistakes early on can be the difference between staying in the game or being prematurely forced to the sidelines. One of the biggest mistakes that a new investor can make is not creating a realistic plan. A well-crafted plan will generally include risk tolerance, time horizon, and amount and frequency of investments. Having a clear plan for attaining goals can help the investor stay focused when the terrain gets rocky. Another common mistake for investors is buying high and selling low. Of course, everybody preaches the buy low sell high mantra, but it is much easier said than done. Getting caught up in the day to day market swings can lead the investor to do just the opposite and become a hot stock chaser instead of a disciplined decision maker.

Looking at stock market performance over the last few months, new investors may be worried that they might have missed out on some fantastic opportunities. With so much information and data available, they may not even know where to begin when getting into the stock investing arena. Everybody has to start somewhere, and becoming knowledgeable about the basics may help provide the perfect springboard from which to launch. Starting with the basics may help the investor understand the bigger picture which can then be filtered down into specifics. Because there is no magic formula to achieving success in the stock market, investors may have to explore many different strategies before choosing one to run with.

Earnings estimates can also be manipulated, as the analysts are inclined to minimize them so that it increases the chances that a stock will “beat” the artificially lowered estimate in order to get inexperienced investors to buy.

RSI

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s shares may have a significant upside to the consensus target of 3.81, but how has it been performing relative to the market? The stock’s price is 2.83 and their relative strength index (RSI) stands at 50.17. RSI is a technical oscillator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward movements. It indicates oversold and overbought price levels for a stock.

Investors may be diving into the latest company earnings reports trying to scope out some quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Nobody knows for sure which way overall market momentum will sway as we near the close of the calendar year. Investors may be getting ready to do a portfolio review to see which stocks are worthy to hold, and which ones have underperformed a may need to be unloaded. Regularly monitoring stock investments may keep the investor ready for any big market changes that may occur.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares are moving 0.35% trading at $2.83 today.