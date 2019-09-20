American Tower Corp (AMT) MFI Reading Under the Microscope

The Money Flow Index of American Tower Corp (AMT) this week has place the shares on the radar as it nears the key 20 or 30 level. At the time of writing the MFI is dropping below 30 and trending lower for the name. The Money Flow Index creates a ratio of Positive Money Flow and Negative Money Flow over time and scales it to a number between 0 and 100. The MFI value can be used to evaluate overbought and oversold conditions in a security the index moves above or below a certain reference level. Divergence between MFI and the price direction can also be indicative of a reversal. If price is trending higher and MFI is decreasing over that period, a market top may occur.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next couple of quarters trying to gauge whether the bulls will stay in charge or if the bears will start to take over. Of course, nobody knows for sure which way the market will turn, but being ready for any situation can greatly help the investor prepare. Many investors will be trying to find that balance between being too aggressive and too conservative with stock selection. This can be a tricky aspect to address as there are so many different factors that can come into play. Studying the important pieces of economic data on a regular basis can help with crafting a legitimate hypothesis about where stocks will be in the future.

Turning now to some additional numbers, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is another highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns. American Tower Corp (AMT) has a 14-day RSI of 42.92, the 7-day is at 37.37, and the 3-day is resting at 40.34.

American Tower Corp (AMT) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -93.32. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) have a 200-day moving average of 193.36. The 50-day is 218.20, and the 7-day is sitting at 219.50. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for American Tower Corp (AMT) is 38.56. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for American Tower Corp (AMT) is noted at -85.53. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

The stock market can be an exciting yet scary place for investors who are just starting out. Individual investors who decide to manage their own portfolios may need to hit the books and be ready to take a comprehensive approach. There is no lack of information about investing in the stock market, but figuring out where to start can be difficult. Setting up goals and defining the investment plan can help start the investor down the right path. As many seasoned investors know, there can be times when nothing seems to be going right. Keeping a clear head and focusing on the relevant information can help the investor stay steady when the going gets tough.