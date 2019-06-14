Amber Road Inc (AMBR)’s Chikou Line Pulls Ahead of the Tenkan

Amber Road Inc (AMBR) shares have made it to technical trader’s radar as the stock’s Chikou line has crossed above the Tenkan. The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technique offers the chance to obtain many different types of operating signals through the use of a single graph. As for all trading techniques, when we are using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for our operations, it is always advisable to take into account other elements (volumes, sentiment, seasonality, oscillators, etc …), but certainly the immediate graphic understanding of the trend and its evolution represent the strongest point of the Ichimoku technique. The Chikou span is the lagging indicator component of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo candlestick trading model. The Chikou is a line of the most recent price action, but it is plotted 26 trading periods into the past. Chikou spans are designed to allow traders to visualize the relationship between current and prior trends. Trading signals based on the Chikou span are strongest when it does not touch or cross over any the prior candles.

Value investors may be scanning the shelves for bargain stocks. They may be looking to spot those shares that haven’t been doing a whole lot and are being generally overlooked by the investing world. Value investors may be searching for stocks with lower price to earnings ratios that possess higher dividend yields. Investors looking for growth stocks may be willing to shell out a little more for a stock that has the possibility of increasing EPS at a quicker pace. Some investors may favor one category of stocks over another, but they may need to find a combination at some point. As markets tend to move in cycles, it may be necessary to align the portfolio to the category that is best positioned to make consistent gains in the future.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Amber Road Inc (AMBR) is standing at 69.90. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Amber Road Inc (AMBR) is sitting at 48.66. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Amber Road Inc (AMBR) have a 7-day moving average of 13.00. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 83.73, the 7-day stands at 82.07, and the 3-day is sitting at 45.66.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Investors may be trying to define which trends will prevail in the second half of the year. As the markets continue to chug along, investors may be trying to maximize gains and become better positioned for success. Technical analysts may be studying different historical price and volume data in order to help uncover where the momentum is headed. Coming up with a solid strategy may take some time, but it might be well worth it in the long run. As we move deeper into the year, investors will be closely tracking the next few earnings periods. They may be trying to project which companies will post positive surprises.