Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC), The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG): Checking the Numbers on These Stocks

Here we will take a look at the Gross Margin Score of Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) shares. The equity currently has a score of 67.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 67.00000 for Altech Chemicals Limited indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Even though the stock market can seem erratic and unpredictable, investors may be able to take some steps to help combat the chaos. One thing that investors have the ability to do is create an overall plan and stick to it. This may be one of the single most important factors in achieving success in the stock market. Of course, if something doesn’t seem to be working over an extended period of time, then maybe some action may need to be taken and the plan should be adjusted. Scrapping a plan too early may bring about a lot of unnecessary worry and confusion. Staying disciplined and keeping the proper perspective might help the investor better position themselves on the front lines.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) has a Value Composite score of 83. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 87.

In trying to determine the current valuation of Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) shares, we note that the Book to Market ratio of the shares stands at 0.523454. It’s commonly accepted that a Book to Market ratio greater than one indicates that the shares might be undervalued. The book to market ratio has some limitations in certain industries however where intangible assets (such as knowledge) often are not represented on a balance sheet. The ratio is calculated by dividing the market price per share by book value per share.

At the time of writing, Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) has a current ERP5 Rank of 14360 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) is currently 0.97658. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The Leverage Ratio of Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) is 0.000000. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

ROA & ROIC

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) is -0.180606. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) is -0.140849. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) is -0.175226. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) is -0.257365.

Investors often have to calculate risk/reward scenarios when navigating the equity market. Keeping track of alternatives and gauging the likelihood of certain outcomes can help with designing a legitimate strategy. When all the research and planning has been completed, there may come a time when the investor has to make a decision and get ready to take some action. There will obviously be some trades that work out great and others that don’t. Accepting the fact that this is part of the process can help keep the investor focused on the next trade instead of lamenting the past.



Investors having The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) on their watchlists might want to take into consideration the Gross Margin Score of the firm. The OLB Group, Inc. currently has a score of 59.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 59.00000 for The OLB Group, Inc. indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Stock market investors may be taking some time to review portfolio allocation. Rebalancing the portfolio may be necessary for some but not for others. Rebalancing the portfolio may help provide a strategy for when the market becomes highly volatile. This process may also help keep the investor buying low and selling high. Investors may also be looking at some different stocks to explore in the next few months. This may include reviewing some foreign markets or some new sectors that were previously not included in the stock portfolio. Completing all the necessary research is typically a good way to start building a more comprehensive pool of diversified stocks.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Turning to valuation, The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) has a Value Composite score of 83. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 78.

At the time of writing, The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) has a current ERP5 Rank of 18574 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) has a Q.i. Value of 68.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

PI & Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) is 162.044300. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) is 287.484200. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 363.263500.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. The OLB Group, Inc. (OTCPK:OLBG) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.36589. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.95408, the 24 month is 1.33333, and the 36 month is 1.33333. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 2.00000, the 3 month is 1.25000, and the 1 month is currently 1.29032.

Often times, the stock market will be affected by political, social, or economic events. The result may be end up to be positive or negative. It is wise to remember that market fluctuations can happen at any time for many various reasons. Sometimes it may not be evident of why the market moved until long after the scene has played out. Making investment decisions in a turbulent climate may be extremely tricky. At some point, investors may find themselves on the wrong end of a trade. Staying vigilant in the markets may help investors bounce back after a temporary defeat. Investors who stay the course and stay with an investment plan may be able to better handle the ups and downs of daily market movements. Repeatedly trying to find the tops or bottoms is not an easy task. Even the most seasoned investors may not be able to successfully time the market.