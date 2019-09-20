Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) Valuation at a Glance

Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) currently has a Value Composite score of 53. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) is 40.

One of the most important factors that investors look at when examining stocks is the consistency of earnings results. When the quarterly earnings report is released, investors watch closely to see if the company is performing up to expectations. A company that fails to meet projections may see large price swings following the report. Of course one bad quarter may not signal trouble, but a company that continually disappoints during earnings season may need to be further examined to help figure out what is going on. Experienced investors will closely watch stock price movements before and after earnings events in order to gain a truer understanding of how the market is reacting to the reports.



Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) is currently 1.02294. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) is 0.002932. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) is 0.921701. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) is 0.002239.

Stock market knowledge can be highly powerful. Successful investors are often highly knowledgeable and have put in the appropriate amount of time to become this way. Proper stock market knowledge may take a long time to acquire. Investors may spend countless hours trying to get an edge, and they may still feel like they are swimming upstream. Preparation and common sense can be highly important when trying to stay on top of the equity market. These days, there is no shortage of information for investors to get their hands on. The challenge then becomes how best to use the information at hand in order to develop knowledge that will help drive profits higher.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA)’s ROIC is 0.002932. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.002239 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 0.921701. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Shareholder Yield

We also note that Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.351023 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.26393. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares.

Investors will be trying to gauge which way stock market momentum will shift as we head into the close of the calendar year. Some may be of the mindset that the bears will be taking over shortly. Others may be super bullish and ready for the market to make a further run higher. Trying to predict which way the tide will shift is no easy task. Being prepared for any situation that arises is a god way to combat the uncertainty that always follows the market. Being prepared can help the investor make quick, tough decisions when the time comes. Many investors may have already figured out that holding onto losers for too long can be damaging for the portfolio. They may have also realized that holding onto winners too long can also have negative effects. Finding that perfect buy/sell balance can end up being the difference between a good portfolio and a great one.

Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) has a current MF Rank of 11347. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.12986. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.04785, the 24 month is 1.04256, and the 36 month is 1.62769. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.93273, the 3 month is 1.02658, and the 1 month is currently 1.00904.

QI Value

Shifting gears, we can see that Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) has a Q.i. Value of 44.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Gross Margin score

Investors often have to calculate risk/reward scenarios when navigating the equity market. Keeping track of alternatives and gauging the likelihood of certain outcomes can help with designing a legitimate strategy. When all the research and planning has been completed, there may come a time when the investor has to make a decision and get ready to take some action. There will obviously be some trades that work out great and others that don’t. Accepting the fact that this is part of the process can help keep the investor focused on the next trade instead of lamenting the past.

As soon as an individual decides what they want out of their investments, they can start formulating the best way to accomplish those goals. The time horizon for each investor may be different. Fluctuations in the financial markets can have a big effect on shorter-term investments. Investors that need a certain amount of money in a shorter amount of time may be looking to develop a stock market strategy with a bit less risk involved. On the other end of the spectrum, a younger investor with a longer time horizon might be able to search for stocks with a higher potential for growth that may involve much more risk. The volatility of today’s markets can test the nerves of any investor. Understanding volatility and market fluctuations can help the investor gauge their risk tolerance in the markets.

FCF Yield

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Altaba Inc. (NasdaqGS:AABA) is 0.044923.

