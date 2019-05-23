ALS patient gets death wishes for planning to undergo treatment in Israel

By Larry Jones / May 23, 2019 at 9:40 pm

Europe‘s youngest ALS patient Paolo Palumbo has started a fundraising campaign to fund a special experimental treatment for the disease in Israel, according to Mako.

Palumbo, who is being fed through a tube, had to raise one million USD to cover the cost of the treatment, offered in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. Palumbo received great support from people who donated to his cause. But not all responses wished him well.

"You‘re a bastard and all those who donate to you are bastards." one responded. "Your work is pointless, you‘ll die before you get to Israel," wrote another.

"Some people enjoy insulting Paolo," said his brother to local media. "They look for any way to sabotage his actions."

The revolutionary treatment in Hadassah will possibly bring to the retreat of his disease, and will allow Palumbo to be able to eat, breath, and possibly even walk on his own.

