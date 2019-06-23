Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) Value Composition Score in Focus

Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) currently has a Value Composite score of 74. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) is 66.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors might be searching for companies that are presently undervalued. Undervalued stocks may provide a higher chance of realizing big gains. Finding undervalued stocks that are high quality can be the biggest challenge for the investor. Many investors will dig into the numbers and look for companies that have been consistently making lots of money and performing well on the earnings front.



Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) is currently 1.14321. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) is 0.360101. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) is 4.112575. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) is 0.358980.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next couple of quarters trying to gauge whether the bulls will stay in charge or if the bears will start to take over. Of course, nobody knows for sure which way the market will turn, but being ready for any situation can greatly help the investor prepare. Many investors will be trying to find that balance between being too aggressive and too conservative with stock selection. This can be a tricky aspect to address as there are so many different factors that can come into play. Studying the important pieces of economic data on a regular basis can help with crafting a legitimate hypothesis about where stocks will be in the future.

Shareholder Yield

We also note that Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.001822 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.00397. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares.

The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) has a current MF Rank of 6208. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.78470. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.80267, the 24 month is 1.89431, and the 36 month is 3.52599. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.31181, the 3 month is 1.05170, and the 1 month is currently 0.88940.

QI Value

Shifting gears, we can see that Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) has a Q.i. Value of 52.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Gross Margin score

Learning to secure profits from trading the stock market can involve a lot of diligent work and focus. The more experienced a trader becomes, they may be find it easier to follow good trading techniques. Having a plan may be one of the most important aspects for trading the equity market. Without a plan, traders may find themselves in a bind when faced with difficult real world decisions. When these decisions have a direct impact on profits and losses, traders need to be able to make sure that they make the best possible moves in order to avoid disaster.

Successful investors are typically highly knowledgeable when it comes to the stock market. Smart investors are usually able to know when to buy and when to sell. They are also adept at controlling risk and properly managing the portfolio to extract maximum profit. These types of investors have most likely put in the required time and effort that it takes to understand the inner workings of the market. Expecting that profits will start rolling in immediately can lead to extreme disappointment down the line. Investors have to learn how to align goals and expectations in order to confidently navigate the market terrain.

FCF Yield

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Align Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ALGN) is 0.008536.

