Alba Minerals Inc (AA.V) Seeing SMI Heading Deep into Negative Territory

Alba Minerals Inc (AA.V)’s Stochastic Momentum Index is diving lower and has passed the key level of -40, indicating possible oversold territory. The SMI indicator was developed by William Blau ad presented in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine in 1993, ten years after the original stochastic was invented. The oscillator fluctuates between -100 and 100, and as such the indicator can be readily used to identify overbought and oversold levels. Readings above +40 occur when the market is trading near the top of its recent price range. Readings below -40 occur when the market is trading near the bottom of its recent price range.

Traders may be looking to capitalize on market trends as we move into the second part of the calendar year. Closely following the technicals might help make sense of current market conditions. Investors may choose to follow many different technical signals, or they may have picked a few popular ones to dedicate themselves to. Whatever the strategy, staying in tune with fundamentals and meaningful economic data may also prove to be highly beneficial. Coming at the equity market from multiple angles may help supply the investor with alternate perspectives that could play a vital role in the next couple of quarters.

Presently, Alba Minerals Inc (AA.V) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -111.81. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 32.69, the 7-day sits at 13.82, and the 3-day is resting at 0.24 for Alba Minerals Inc (AA.V). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 0.08.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Alba Minerals Inc (AA.V) is currently at 18.29. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

As investors survey the stock market, they will often look to make the smartest possible decisions when purchasing company shares. Individual investors may have to do a lot more work if they choose to manage their own stock portfolios. Serious investors often review every bit of information that they can get their hands on in order to develop even the slightest edge. Markets have the ability to move substantially in either direction with little or no notice. Investors who prepare themselves to battle the unknown may be able to better ride out stormy stock market conditions when they arise.