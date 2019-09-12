AirAsia Group Berhad (KLSE:AIRASIA) Has Posted Profit Growth of -0.75717 Year Over Year

AirAsia Group Berhad (KLSE:AIRASIA) has posted year over year net profit growth of -0.75717. The net profit number is the nuts and bolts of a firm’s financial health. Healthy and consistent net profit growth provide investors with confidence that the firm will continue to be profitable and result in the share price moving in a positive direction. On the other hand, consistent negative numbers could raise serious red flags for shareholders or potential shareholders.

Investors might be taking a closer look at the portfolio after recent market action. Some financial insiders may be ready to usher in the bears and projecting the end of the bull run. While this may or may not be the case, investors need to be ready for any scenario. The time may have come to cash out some winners and cut the losers. A portfolio rebalance may be necessary in order to secure profits as we head into the latter half of the year. Keeping a diversified portfolio may entail adding some different sectors and even venturing into foreign markets. Investors will be tracking company earnings as we roll into the next round of reports. It may be a bit easier to make sense of future stock market prospects after seeing how many companies hit or miss their marks.

When looking to find solid stocks with smooth upward momentum, investors can take a look at the 125/250 day adjusted slope indicator. At the time of writing AirAsia Group Berhad (KLSE:AIRASIA) have a current value of 2.85384. The point of this calculation is to calculate a longer term average adjusted slope value that smooths out large stock price movements by using the average of the timeframe. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on an even upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

AirAsia Group Berhad (KLSE:AIRASIA) of the Travel & Leisure sector closed the recent session at 1.810000 with a market value of $1452177.

AirAsia Group Berhad (KLSE:AIRASIA) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.03930 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 71.703100 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Tackling the stock market may involve many different aspects. Investors may at times feel like they are on a wild ride. Sometimes there are extreme highs, and sometimes there are extreme lows. Figuring out how to best deal with fluctuations can help the investor’s mindset. Investors who are able to keep their emotions in check might be one step ahead of the rest. Being able to identify emotional weaknesses can help the investor avoid tricky situations when things get hairy. Keeping the stock portfolio on the profitable side may involve making decisions that require emotional detachment. When emotions are running high, it may impair the rational decision making capability of the investor.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, AirAsia Group Berhad (KLSE:AIRASIA) has a debt to equity ratio of 1.62270 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.087538. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -49.51599. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. AirAsia Group Berhad’s ND to MV current stands at 1.498453. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 3 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 9746. The Q.I. Value of AirAsia Group Berhad (KLSE:AIRASIA) currently reads 52.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of 2.965621 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Malaysia based firm is currently valued at 2672.

Investors are constantly on the lookout for that next great stock pick. Finding that particular stock that had been overlooked by the rest of the investing community can bring great satisfaction to the individual investor. Spotting these stocks may take a lot of time and effort, but the rewards may be well worth it. Knowledge is power, and this principle also translates over to the equity market. Investors who are able to dig a little bit deeper may be setting themselves up for much greater success in the long run. These days, investors have access to a wide range of information. Trying to filter out the important information can be a key factor in portfolio strength. Knowing what data to look for and how to trade that information is extremely important. Successful investors are typically able to focus their energy on the right information and then apply it to a trading strategy.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of 1.036946, the Altman Z score of 0.494929, a Montier C-Score of 3.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 24. AirAsia Group Berhad (KLSE:AIRASIA) has Return on Invested Capital of -0.008944, with a 5-year average of 0.084793 and an ROIC quality score of 5.040728. Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

As most investors know, the stock market can be a highly volatile place. Investors often have to figure out a way that they can personally stay on track so they don’t veer of course. Sticking to a well-researched trading strategy may work for some people. Others may jump into the market head first without too much planning and hope to gain profits by learning as they go. The stock market learning curve may be vastly different for individuals depending on their circumstances and backgrounds. What’s good for one person may not be good for another. When the markets are rising steadily and running along smoothly, investors may feel like they can do no wrong when it comes to picking stocks. People who become overconfident in their abilities may be faced with a harsh reality when the market shifts and momentum builds to the downside. Investors who are prepared for any economic situation might be able to much better ride out the storm when the time comes.

