Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS): Street Analyst Views in Focus

EPS is commonly considered to be one of the most important factors when evaluating the price of a share. Taking a look at the current quarter consensus earnings per share estimate provided by Zacks Research, we can see that the number for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) is -0.04. This estimate is using projections provided by 1 Wall Street analysts. Last quarter, the company notched a quarterly EPS of -0.07. Trading around earnings reports can be difficult. Gauging which direction a stock will shift after earnings can sometimes be a toss up. Sometimes, companies may report great numbers with a solid beat, and the stock will head lower. Other times, a stock will miss projections, but the price will rise. Traders who are able to take on the risk may be able to withstand the high volatility that could follow after the report is released.

Investors have plenty to keep up with when following day to day business news. Sifting through the headlines can be cumbersome, and figuring out which data to pay attention to can be very time consuming. News events can play a big role in the investing world. Big news has the ability to push a stock up or down. Sometimes the move may be justified, and other times it may not be. Disciplined investors are usually skilled at determining which information to focus on. Overreactions can play a large role in determining the long-term health of a portfolio. Investors often have to understand that a great stock can see periods of decline just as a weak stock may experience periods of strength. Putting in the research hours can help the investor prepare for opportunities when they spot unusual action in the stock market.

Sell-side Street analysts often offer stock ratings for companies that they cover. Based on analysts polled by Zacks Research, the present average broker rating on shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) is presently 1. This average rating includes analysts who have given Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the equity. This rating uses a numerical recommendation scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would represent a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would indicate a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts providing recommendations, 2 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

Taking a look at some target price information, we note that shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) presently have an average target price of $27. This is the consensus target price using estimates offered by analysts polled by Zacks Research. Sell-side analysts can calculate price target projections using various methods. Many investors will track stock target prices, especially when analysts make changes to the target. A thorough research report will generally give detailed reasoning for a certain target projection. Some investors may watch sell-side targets very closely and use the data to help with their own stock research.

Let’s shift the focus and look at some historical stock price action on shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). After a recent market scan, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $26.25 level. Investors may also be tracking the current stock price in relation to its 52-week high and low. The 52-week high is currently sitting at $28.1, and the 52-week low is $13.88. When the stock starts moving towards the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may pay added attention to see if there will be a breakthrough that level. Over the last 12 weeks, the stock has moved 18.19%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we can see that shares have changed 83.05%. Over the past 4 weeks, shares have moved -2.74%. Over the previous 5 sessions, the stock has moved -5.2%.

Some investors may be lamenting the fact that they have not taken full advantage of the long bull run. There are plenty of pundits that are calling for a sharp stock market decline, but there are also many who believe that the ceiling has been raised and there is much more room for stocks to go higher. Getting into the market at these levels may be holding some investors back from jumping into the fray, and nobody can be sure which way the momentum will swing as we near the end of the year. The next round of company earnings reports should provide some good information about future prospects. Investors will be closely watching to see which sectors are running at full speed and which ones are lagging.