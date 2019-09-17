African Gold Group Inc (AGG.V): Monitoring the Levels

After a recent scan, we have noticed that the Piotroski F Score is at five or lower for African Gold Group Inc (AGG.V). Traders may be paying close attention to the indicator and watching for potential financial weakness.

When the stock portfolio is diversified, there is a good chance that some stocks will be winners and some will be losers. Regularly reviewing portfolio performance can help the investor stay the course. Keeping track of performance can help spot stocks that might no longer be beneficial to the goals of the investor. There may be times after a review where nothing needs to be adjusted, but staying ahead of the curve can put the individual in a good place when the investing waters become choppy.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 0.21.

Active traders have a wide variety of technical indicators at their disposal for completing technical stock analysis. Presently, the 14-day ATR for African Gold Group Inc (AGG.V) is spotted at 0.05. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, African Gold Group Inc (AGG.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -23.81. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns. African Gold Group Inc (AGG.V) has a 14-day RSI of 62.16, the 7-day is at 64.67, and the 3-day is resting at 77.87.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for African Gold Group Inc (AGG.V) is noted at 31.40. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

As we move closer to the end of the year, investors might be closely monitoring key economic reports. Staying on top of the most recent reports can help the individual see the overall landscape a bit clearer. It may be overwhelming to keep up with every single report that comes out, but knowing which information has a bigger impact on stock investments may help the investor. Investors may already be trying to gauge how they will set themselves up for success over the next couple of quarters. They may be still going over all the latest company earnings reports trying to identify some names that can give the portfolio a boost as we move into the New Year.