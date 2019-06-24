Affiliated Managers Group (AMG): Piotroski F Score Reading Above Five on These Shares

Tracking the numbers for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), we can now see that the Piotroski F Score reading is at five or higher. Tracking this signal, traders may be looking for signs of possible financial strength.

One of the most basic ideas that goes along with the stock market is buy low and sell high. Although this advice is overly obvious, many new investors will do the exact opposite when trading stocks. Inexperienced investors have the tendency to buy stocks that have been performing the best recently. This may be caused by certain factors such as not looking into the underlying fundamentals or just hoping that the stock will continue to rise. Rookie investors may also make the error of holding onto shares that continue to drop in value. Instead of cutting the loser loose, they hold off with the hope that eventually the stock will at least get back to the breakeven point.

Investors have the option to employ technical indicators when conducting stock research. At the time of writing, Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -24.20. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 109.46, the 50-day is 96.62, and the 7-day is sitting at 88.08. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -54.55. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 27.99. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Traders are taking a closer look at shares of Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) of late. The 14-day RSI is presently at 41.45, the 7-day is at 46.75, and the 3-day is resting at 48.85. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of various popular technical indicators developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his publication “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was released in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

Investors might be looking to find some bargains to add to the portfolio as we move closer towards the end of the year. Maybe some of the earlier portfolio picks don’t look as promising as they did a few months ago. There might also be a few names that have fallen off a cliff and do not look they will be returning to previous levels. Investors may be searching for a few overlooked stocks that the rest of the investing community has passed on for whatever reason. Nobody knows for sure what the next couple of quarters have in store. As earnings season kicks off, investors will be closely following the companies that manage to beat expectations by a wide margin.