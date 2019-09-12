Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO) Mesa Adaptive MA Sitting Above FAMA

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO) are being closely watched by investors as the firm’s Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) has moved above the Fractional Adaptive Moving Average (FAMA), indicating that a potential upward move might be forthcoming. The MESA Adaptive Moving Average, which was developed by John Ehlers, is a technical trend-following indicator which adapts to price movement “based on the rate change of phase as measured by the Hilbert Transform Discriminator”. This method of adaptation features a fast and a slow moving average so that the composite moving average swiftly responds to price changes and holds the average value until the next bar’s close. The author states that because the average’s fallback is slow, trading systems can be created with almost whipsaw-free trades.

As investors survey the stock market, they will often look to make the smartest possible decisions when purchasing company shares. Individual investors may have to do a lot more work if they choose to manage their own stock portfolios. Serious investors often review every bit of information that they can get their hands on in order to develop even the slightest edge. Markets have the ability to move substantially in either direction with little or no notice. Investors who prepare themselves to battle the unknown may be able to better ride out stormy stock market conditions when they arise.

Let’s take a look at some additional technical levels on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO). The current 14-day RSI is noted at 62.62, the 7-day is 74.66, and the 3-day is seen at 93.64. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Traders may be focusing on other technical indicators for stock assessment. Presently, Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 117.35. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period.

A common look back period is 14 days. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -10.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO) is sitting at 16.69. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 2.03.

In today’s financial world, hot stock tips are abundant. There is always someone trying to talk about the next big breakout stock. Investing in the stock market is inherently risky, but some stocks may be much riskier than others. It may be important to remember that everyone is quick to talk about their stock picks that were winners, but they may be very hesitant to disclose their losers. One way to sift through the sea of stock advice is to do the required research individually. When investing hard earned money, individuals may want to make sure that the tip makes sense to them and they are not just buying on the whisper.