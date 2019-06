Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Aroon Oscillator Trickles Downward

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) shares have seen increased volatility of late and the Aroon Oscillator is showing signs of a continued downtrend with a negative reading that is gaining momentum. The Aroon Oscillator was developed by Tushar Chande to highlight the start of a new trend and to measure trend strength. Chande first described the indicator in the September 1995 issue of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The Aroon indicator system consists of three lines: Aroon Up, Aroon Down, and the Aroon Oscillator which reflects the difference between the two. “Aroon” is a Sanskrit word meaning “dawn’s early light”. The Aroon indicator is derived from two lines, Aroon Up and Aroon Down. Both lines run in a marked range between 0-100 to help define a currency pair’s strength or weakness. The Aroon Down is depicted as a green line and as its name suggests helps track price in a downtrend. Aroon Up is depicted as a red line and measures the strength of an uptrend. Traders will watch both lines as they oscillate between 0-100 and change their market preference as one line crosses above the other. If Aroon Down is above Aroon Up the trend is considered down with price expected to go lower.

Often times, investors are faced with challenging portfolio decisions. Maybe there are a few stocks that have outperformed expectations by a large margin. Investors may be hesitant to exit a position with the fear that the stock may have much more room to run. Investors may have to decide if the time is right to cash in and take some profits, or hold out for further gains. On the other end, investors may have a few duds in the portfolio. Cutting ties with certain underperformers can be a tough decision. It may be hard for an investor to sell a position that they thought for sure was going to pan out and provide gains. Being able to detach from a certain position may help ease the possibility of even more frustration later down the line if the stock doesn’t bounce back.

Investors and Traders using technical analysis to review stocks may be focusing on the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) has a 14-day ATR of 0.16. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 56.33, the 7-day stands at 43.13, and the 3-day is sitting at 31.66. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) is noted at 34.21. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -64.29. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -56.67. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

