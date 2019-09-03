Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Seeing Twiggs Money Flow Roll Below Zero Line

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) shares under being placed under the lens today as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator, or TMF has trickled below the zero line, indicating downward momentum. Twiggs Money Flow Index is a technical indicator created by Collin Twiggs. It is derived from Chaikin Money Flow Index but uses true ranges instead of highs minus lows to prevent spikes due to gaps. It is also using a smoothing exponential moving average to prevent volume spikes to alter results. The exponential moving average is the one described by Welles Wilder for many of his indicators.

When Twiggs Money Flow Index moves above 0, players are accumulating and thus prices are subject to climb higher. When Twiggs Money Flow Index is below 0, players are distributing and prices are more subject to move lower. Divergences of Twiggs Money Flow Index indicator with prices give also solid signals.

When doing stock research, there is plenty of easily measureable data regarding publically traded companies. There is also plenty of information that is not easily measured such as competitive advantage, quality of staff, and company reputation. Because there are forces such as the human element that come into play when selecting stocks, prices may not always move as expected. Even after crunching all the numbers and digging deep into a specific company, the stock’s performance still might not match expectations. Investors may realize that sometimes perception can be more powerful than reality. Human emotions can change very rapidly, and so can the prevailing market sentiment as well.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 75.76, the 7-day sits at 49.97 and the 14-day (most common) is at 39.46. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 148.81, the 200-day is at 159.97, and the 7-day is 136.46 for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Interested traders may be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -43.74. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is noted at 34.69. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 96.10. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Investors might be looking at portfolio performance for the year and celebrating some big winners. Knowing the proper time to sell big winners can be just as important as knowing when to trim losses and cut out the losers. Investors may have become attached to a certain winning stock that nobody else seemed to notice. Holding on to a winner based on some type of emotion may end up hurting the portfolio down the line. Periodically reviewing the portfolio and tweaking the balance may be necessary to help maintain profits over the next year. Maybe there are some new names that seem poised to make a jump. Taking some profits from previous winners might help provide a boost of confidence to help the investor pull off the next big trade.