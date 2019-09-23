ACWI [Ex-Us] MSCI ETF SPDR (CWI) TEMA Showing Positive Momentum

ACWI [Ex-Us] MSCI ETF SPDR (CWI) shares are being monitored by traders as the TEMA is gaining upward momentum, signifying a potential uptrend for the name. The Triple Exponential Moving Average or TEMA, is a technical indicator that was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in the “Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities” magazine in 1994. As Mulloy explains in his original article, “the definition of TEMA1 is not a ‘simple’ triple EMA, but rather a composite of a single, double and triple EMAs, which eliminates the lag when there is a trend.” The indicator can be used for smoothing price data, as well as for smoothing other indicators.

Many investors may strive to be in the stock market when the bulls are running and out of the market when the bears are in charge. Investors often use multiple strategies when setting up their portfolios. Some may rely solely on fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Investing can be an extremely tough process. Individual investors often strive to gather and analyze vast amounts of information in order to make educated decisions. Often times, investors may have initial success in the stock market, and then things may turn sour. Confidence may be necessary to make the tougher decisions, but overconfidence may lead to an underperforming portfolio. Overconfidence may cause the investor to make poor decisions because they are relying too heavily on personal interpretations.

Let’s take a closer look at some additional technical levels for ACWI [Ex-Us] MSCI ETF SPDR (CWI). The 14-day RSI is presently at 61.84, the 7-day is 64.98, and the 3-day is spotted at 48.34. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

In terms of CCI levels, ACWI [Ex-Us] MSCI ETF SPDR (CWI) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 61.18. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is 23.85. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. ACWI [Ex-Us] MSCI ETF SPDR (CWI)’s Williams %R presently stands at -17.55. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels on shares of ACWI [Ex-Us] MSCI ETF SPDR (CWI), the 200-day is at 35.53, the 50-day is 35.68, and the 7-day is sitting at 36.48. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

When dealing with the stock market, investors may seek to make trades that will limit regret and create a sense of pride. Often times, investors may be challenged with trying to figure out the proper time to sell winners or let go of losers. Of course, nobody wants to sell a winner if it looks like there may be more profits to be had. On the other hand, nobody wants to hold on to a loser for so long that severe losses pile up. Investors often need to assess their own appetite for risk. Some may be able to stomach large swings on a daily basis. Others may not be able to take the volatility when dealing with riskier investments. Risk decisions may be made on past outcomes, and investors who have experienced previous profits and gains may be more likely to take a bigger risk in the future. Those who have only seen substantial losses may be more risk adverse in the future.