Achillion Pharmaceut (ACHN) Shares Dip -0.36% For the Week

Achillion Pharmaceut (ACHN) have moved lower over the course of the past week revealing negative downward near-term momentum for the shares. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -0.36% over the past week, -8.52% over the past 4-weeks, -12.54% over the past half year and -6.38% over the past full year.

Traders are keeping a keen eye on shares of Achillion Pharmaceut (ACHN).

Traders are keeping a keen eye on shares of Achillion Pharmaceut (ACHN). The Average Directional Index or ADX may prove to be an important tool for trading and investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 12.32. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 2.82, the 50-day is 2.97, and the 7-day is sitting at 2.83. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Achillion Pharmaceut (ACHN)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -68.57. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Achillion Pharmaceut (ACHN) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 0.95. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 45.76, the 7-day is 44.12, and the 3-day is currently at 35.66 for Achillion Pharmaceut (ACHN). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

