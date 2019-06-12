Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) CMF Reading Holds Above Zero

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares are seeing solid buying inflow as the Chaikin Money Index is holding above zero. If the price consistently closes in the upper half of the daily range on high volume the indicator would read above zero and indicates a strong market. When the indicator stays above zero for a sustained period of time, especially with increasing indicator values, it shows a strong uptrend.

Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), created by Marc Chaikin, is a technical analysis indicator used to measure Money Flow Volume over a window of time. It attempts to measure buying and selling pressures of a security for single period. CMF then sums Money Flow Volume over a user-defined number of periods and divides by the total volume for that number of periods. The result varies between 1 and -1.

Turning to some additional technicals, at the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is 31.73. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Individual investors have a lot to study when dealing with the stock market. New investors may start out thinking that with enough capital, they can easily start securing substantial gains. While equity market investing can help individuals build wealth, it can also be highly risky. Market education may be an extremely important part of any investor’s game plan. Knowing exactly where the money is invested and why it is invested there, may be a big help when reviewing portfolio performance down the line. Any investor who takes the reins and decides to make their own decisions should realize the importance of a well-rounded stock market education.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -46.00. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -96.13. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 4.21, the 50-day is 4.11, and the 7-day is sitting at 3.64. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 26.00, the 7-day is 16.61, and the 3-day is currently at 8.78 for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

When it comes to investing in stocks, the question of risk will eventually need to be addressed. Of course, there are no guarantees when investing in the stock market. With this in mind, investors can proceed with a plan that helps minimize risk while still providing the opportunity to experience large profit potential. Each investor may have a different financial situation or tolerance for risk. There is often a fine line between being too aggressive or too conservative with equity investments. Finding that balance between the two extremes may be exactly what the earnest investor strives to do when tackling the markets.