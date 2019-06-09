Accelerated Earnings Growth, But What’s Ahead for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares have been experiencing accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past five years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 31.20% and sales growth of 1.40%.

As most investors know, the stock market can be a highly volatile place. Investors often have to figure out a way that they can personally stay on track so they don’t veer of course. Sticking to a well-researched trading strategy may work for some people. Others may jump into the market head first without too much planning and hope to gain profits by learning as they go. The stock market learning curve may be vastly different for individuals depending on their circumstances and backgrounds. What’s good for one person may not be good for another. When the markets are rising steadily and running along smoothly, investors may feel like they can do no wrong when it comes to picking stocks. People who become overconfident in their abilities may be faced with a harsh reality when the market shifts and momentum builds to the downside. Investors who are prepared for any economic situation might be able to much better ride out the storm when the time comes.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 22.55% for next year and have a $368.75 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $289.95.

Six Fundamental Characteristics of Great Growth Stocks

#6 Huge Mass Markets – The more potential customers there are, the greater the possibility that both the company, and the investment in said company, will be a success.

#5 Market Dominance/Barriers to Entry – Look for companies who hold patents. This is great barrier to entry, ensuring no competition. Look for companies who dominate the market, blowing away the competition, though market dominance can be harder to measure.

#4 Accelerating Earnings Growth – If a company’s earnings growth rate increases for two consecutive quarters, their growth is accelerating. Faster growth is better growth, and a company whose earnings growth rate is accelerating is an attractive investment.

#3 Triple-Digit Revenue Growth – Companies growing their revenues at triple-digit rates (100% or better) are usually smaller and less known, making them attractive for buying by institutions.

#2 High Profit Margins – In recent decades, high-margin stocks have beaten low-margin stocks by a huge amount.

#1 Top Notch, Innovative Management – All great managers who led their companies to success usually did so by thinking differently. There is no surefire and quick measurement of management talent. When you find a top manager, one with a record of prior success and accolades, you should strike. Top managers usually find a way to overcome obstacles.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)‘s stock was 24.86%. Over the last week of the month, it was 1.05%, -4.58% over the last quarter, and 8.84% for the past six months.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

EPS is what each share is worth and indicates how much money their sharehoders would acquire if the company was to pay out all of its profits. Earnings Per Share is computed by dividing the profit total by its share total. If a company’s profit is $800 million and there are 40 million shares, then the EPS is $20. EPS is a fantastic way to compare and contrast companies in the same industry. When a company shows a steady upwards earnings trend, it is a good indicator that the company will dominate companies with a more volatile earnings trend. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s EPS is 17.13. Last year, their EPS growth was 502.10% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 31.20%. Analysts are predicting Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s stock to grow 22.55% over the next year and 20.89% over the next five.

Some investors may succeed spectacularly in the market while others fail. There is an emotional component to trading and investing which can pose a big obstacle to trading success. Investors frequently try to optimize every decision for success, but sometimes things just don’t work out as planned. Consistently beating the market may involve heavy amounts of homework, and a necessary rebalancing of the portfolio. In fast paced markets, indecision can have a drastic impact. Investors may have all the bases covered but fail to make a trade based only on the fear of being wrong. Individual investors may need to conquer self-doubt in order to reach optimal performance when picking stocks. This may not come as easily for some as it does for others. When the market is winning, investors may become too complacent given the ease of gains. Staying on top of the investing scene even when everything is good may help to prepare if conditions change and the climate starts to worsen.

