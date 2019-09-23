Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST) versus Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX) Technicals Update: A Look Under the Hood

Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST) currently has a Value Composite score of 90. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST) is 95.

Following all the swirling information about publically traded companies can be quite a task. Every day there may be new pieces of news that emerge about a specific company. The prudent investor is typically able to keep abreast of the information, but most importantly figure out what news is worth paying attention to, and what news should be filtered out. Keeping a sharp eye on earnings reports and fundamental company data can play a big part in picking the right stocks for the portfolio. Once the numbers have been crunched, investors should be able to see things a little bit clearer and know what the general feel for the stock is. Of course there will be stocks that look good after thorough examination but still fail to perform as expected.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST)’s ROIC is -3.216718. The ROIC 5 year average is -2.927414 and the ROIC Quality ratio is -0.860285. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

The Q.i. Value of Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST) is 86. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST) is -0.035631.

Shareholder Yield

We also note that Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST) has a Shareholder Yield of -1.157721 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -1.31324. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

MF Rank

Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST) has a current MF Rank of 17479. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

PI

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Acasti Pharma Inc. (TSXV:ACST) presently has a 10 month price index of 3.01075. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 3.58974, the 24 month is 1.69697, and the 36 month is 1.11111. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 2.29508, the 3 month is 2.12121, and the 1 month is currently 1.06464.

Investors who are able to wipe the slate clean and take a fresh look at a certain stock may be able to make more informed decisions that will hopefully lead to increased profits in the long-term. Figuring out when to sell an underperforming stock may end up being just as important as figuring out which stocks to buy. As the stock market continues to trade near record levels, investors will be closely following trading action heading into the latter half of the year. With many stocks reaching new highs, investors may need to make sure that they aren’t getting too overconfident with trades. When a few winning trades are strung together, investors may feel like they have the Midas touch and they can do no wrong. Nobody knows for sure how long stocks will stay in favor with investors. Keeping track of the portfolio’s contents can help when quick decisions need to be made. There may come a time when the tide turns and making a winning trade may seem impossible. Investors might want to have a plan in place in case of a sudden major market downturn. Keeping the portfolio stable during periods of market uncertainty may help prepare for unforeseen events in the future. Although there are many market enthusiasts that think the bull run may be on its last legs, there are just as many who believe that the best is yet to come, and there is much more room for stocks to climb.



Taking a look at valuation rankings for Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX), we see that the stock has a Value Composite score of 60. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 71.

Technicals



There are various ways that the individual investor can approach stock picking. Starting from the top-down, investors may study overall market trends. This may include examining different sectors looking for the ones that are poised to prosper in the future. Once potential industries or sectors are identified, the investor can then start to sift through individual stocks within those groups. Investors starting from the bottom up may do just the opposite. They may choose to study individual companies that have been displaying strong performance, regardless of which sector they belong to.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX)’s ROIC is -0.020548. The ROIC 5 year average is -0.066971 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 0.867883. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

We also note that Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX) has a Shareholder Yield of -1.110287 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -2.42358. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX) has a current MF Rank of 12396. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.36364. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.35897, the 24 month is 0.19858, and the 36 month is 0.2. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1, the 3 month is 1.0566, and the 1 month is currently 1.07692.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX) is -1. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Amateur investors can sometimes become overwhelmed by the speed and volatility of the stock market. Often times, avoiding big mistakes early on can be the difference between staying in the game or being prematurely forced to the sidelines. One of the biggest mistakes that a new investor can make is not creating a realistic plan. A well-crafted plan will generally include risk tolerance, time horizon, and amount and frequency of investments. Having a clear plan for attaining goals can help the investor stay focused when the terrain gets rocky. Another common mistake for investors is buying high and selling low. Of course, everybody preaches the buy low sell high mantra, but it is much easier said than done. Getting caught up in the day to day market swings can lead the investor to do just the opposite and become a hot stock chaser instead of a disciplined decision maker.

