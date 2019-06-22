Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC): Tracking the Average Broker Recommendation on This Stock

Investors might be interested in how sell-side analysts are viewing shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Taking a peek at the current consensus rating, we can see that the ABR is 1.92. This average rating is provided by Zacks Research. This simplified scale ranges from one to five which translates brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 indicates a consensus Sell rating. In terms of the number of analysts that have the stock pegged as a Buy or Strong Buy, we note that the number is presently 7.

Shifting gears, we can see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) is 0.59. This EPS estimate is using 9 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the prior reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.39. As we move through earnings season, all eyes will be on the company to see if they can beat analyst estimates and show improvement from the last quarter. When a company reports actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to realize increased activity. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see how the earnings results impact the stock after the next release. Many investors will decide to be cautious around earnings releases and delay buy/sell moves until after the stock price has steadied.

Viewing some popular support and resistance marks on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC), we can see that the 52-week high is presently $44.94, and the 52-week low is currently $24.75. When the stock is trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a potential break through the level. Looking at recent action, we can see that the stock has been trading near the $34.72 level. Investors may also want to track historical price activity. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has changed 18.01%. Looking further back to the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have moved 35.04%. Over the previous 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 7.69%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 2.57%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few days to try and gauge which way the momentum is shifting.

Wall Street analysts tracking shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been closely monitor company activities and fundamentals. They often create research reports to assist with investment decisions. On a consensus basis, analysts have set a target price of $38.58 on the stock. This number may be different from the First Call consensus target estimate. Analysts that routinely cover the company may use different techniques in order to create a future target price. Because of the different methods, price targets may differ greatly from one analyst to another.

