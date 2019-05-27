Abu Ghosh to name main street after late King of Jordan

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 6:40 pm

Abu Ghosh intends to rename its main street after the late King Hussein of Jordan, Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

The Arab-Israeli town, located 10 kilometers west of Jerusalem on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, will honor the late monarch who signed the 1994 Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty. Once the change is made, the town will be the first in Israel to honor a recent Arab leader.

