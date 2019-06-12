ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Seeing Chaikin MF Rising Above Zero Line

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) shares are seeing solid buying inflow as the Chaikin Money Index is holding above zero. If the price consistently closes in the upper half of the daily range on high volume the indicator would read above zero and indicates a strong market. When the indicator stays above zero for a sustained period of time, especially with increasing indicator values, it shows a strong uptrend.

Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), created by Marc Chaikin, is a technical analysis indicator used to measure Money Flow Volume over a window of time. It attempts to measure buying and selling pressures of a security for single period. CMF then sums Money Flow Volume over a user-defined number of periods and divides by the total volume for that number of periods. The result varies between 1 and -1.

Investing in the stock market can be highly challenging. Most investors have the same intentions of trying to maximize profits from investment capital. Realizing that there are many unknowns in the market, investors will need to make sure that they are constantly staying on top of the current economic scene. As most investors know, the market can see big shifts on a daily basis. Being able to deal with the constant ups and downs can be a huge asset to the individual investor’s psyche. Because stock market investing can get highly emotional at times, investors often have to find a way to keep a clear head and make the best possible decisions even when the market terrain gets rocky. Many successful investors have created a plan that they have been able to adhere to through the thick and thin.

Active traders have a wide range of technical indicators at their disposal for when completing technical stock analysis and here we will take a look at a few more. Currently, the 14-day ATR for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is spotted at 1.00. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 63.88, the 7-day stands at 71.53, and the 3-day is sitting at 79.71. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is noted at 23.43. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -31.27. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 110.65. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Active investors are constantly faced with tough decisions when managing their own stock portfolios. Deciding when to sell a certain stock may be just as vital as choosing which stocks to buy in the first place. There are bound to be extremes on both sides when analyzing buy and sell decisions. Maybe a well researched stock hasn’t seen the gains that were expected at the outset. When emotions take over, the investor may not be able to part with the stock. They may hold on to the equity with the hopes that someday it will bounce back. Of course this may happen eventually, but the situation could also worsen and the stock may keep losing. The same decisions sometimes have to be made when dealing with a winning stock. After a big run, the investor may have to decide whether to take the profits or hold off to see if the stock will continue to push upwards. These are no easy decisions for the individual investor. Being able to make the proper portfolio moves may take some time to master, but it may end up being highly important for continued, long-term success.