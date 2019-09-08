ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Holding Above The Trend Line

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) are hovering above their moving averages, indicating a postitive uptrend for the firm. Trying to extract profits from the stock market is not the easiest of tasks. In fact, it can be quite difficult. Amateur traders may be faced with tough challenges right out of the gate. Some traders may experience some crushing blows, and they have to figure out early on how to steady the ship. Completing all the necessary research can help the trader build a solid foundation, but when the rubber hits the road, it may take more than that just to stay afloat. Developing the proper mindset can be one of the biggest contributing factors for success in trading the stock market. This may take some time to achieve, but it may make all the difference when attempting to reach the goal of long lasting success.

Recent Performance

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock was 2.37%. 1.20% over the last quarter, and 2.96% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, ABB Ltd stock was -4.00% off of the high and 9.88% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -20.41% (High), 9.88%, (Low).

In order to tell which way a stock is trending, the stock’s share price should be compared to its moving average. The stock will be uptrending if it is being traded above its moving averages and downtrending if it is being traded below. The stock stands 3.31% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 1.01% away from the 200-day average. The price currently stands at $19.46.

RSI

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 64.80 for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Returns & Recommendation



The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.50 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The Street has a $20.81 target price on the shares for the next 12-18 months.

