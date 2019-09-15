A Technical Look into the 0.028434 Earnings Yield For Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K)

Here will take a quick scan of Earnings Yield information on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K). Currently, the Earnings to Price (Yield) is 0.000692, Earnings Yield is 0.028434, and Earnings Yield 5 year average is -0.045185. Earnings yield provides a way for investors to help measure returns. Investors may choose to compare the earnings yield of stocks to money market instruments, treasuries, or bonds. The firm will look to it’s next scheduled report date to try to improve on these numbers.

Traders using technical analysis typically believe that all the needed information to trade a specific stock can be spotted in the charts. These traders are generally taking a shorter-term view when studying the market. Technical analysts are usually striving to spot the directional trend of a stock. Trends may be noted as upward, downward, or sideways. Many technicians will rely heavily on support and resistance levels in order to make informed decisions when buying and selling equities. These traders are also closely watching volume levels to help gauge activity. Traders are constantly searching for patterns in the charts. There are many different identifiable patterns that traders can look for. Some of these include head and shoulders, triangles, and double tops/bottoms.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) has a Value Composite score of 32. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 40.

FCF



Turning to Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) is -1.991621. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) is 0.367001. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. Following the numbers may assist investors when attempting to do stock research. Many investors will closely follow the results to see how far off they are from the most recent analyst estimates. Analysts may be busy updating estimates before and after company earnings reports. Investors have the option of following analyst projections in order to help gauge how the sell-side is viewing company prospects. Many investors will also choose to follow analyst buy, sell, and price target recommendations.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 33.6174. The 6 month volatility is 38.8486, and the 3 month is spotted at 43.1208. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period. Heading into earnings season investors often take close note of the volatility levels ahead of and immediately after the earnings report.

Price Index



The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) for last month was 0.97059. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) is 1.65.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) over the past 52 weeks is 0.901. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Quant Data

Shifting gears, we can see that Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) has a Q.i. Value of 46. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Another signal that many company execs and investors don’t want to talk about is the C-Score. The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in inflating their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) is 2. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of unusual activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the validity of financials.

F-Score

At the time of writing, Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be scouring the exchanges for the next breakout stock. With the next earnings season in focus, investors will be keeping their eyes open for names that have upside potential. Tracking earnings results can help the investor see how healthy the company is. Investors may choose to research companies that produce large earnings beats. Taking the time to fully research the fundamentals can help the investor start piecing together the puzzle. Although many investors may not feel comfortable making trades around earnings, they can prepare for the aftermath and set up a plan to proceed once the market settles.

