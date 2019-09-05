A Look inside the Quant Signals For NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG)

Checking in on some valuation rankings, NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG) has a Value Composite score of 72. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 69.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG)’s ROIC is 0.158354. The ROIC 5 year average is and the ROIC Quality ratio is . ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

We also note that NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.000000 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of . The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG) has a current MF Rank of 7142. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.34211. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.16139, the 24 month is 1.16139, and the 36 month is 1.16139. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.34828, the 3 month is 1.30189, and the 1 month is currently 0.99660.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG) is -1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Volatility

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 0.000000. The 6 month volatility is 52.707300, and the 3 month is spotted at 57.243600. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Piotroski F-Score

At the time of writing, NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG) has a Piotroski F-Score of 2. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

P/B

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (AMEX:NRCG) has a Price to Book ratio of -3.070479. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of , and a current Price to Earnings ratio of -6.335519. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

