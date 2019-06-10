A Look Inside Earnings & Quant Signals For Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) as EBITDA Reaches 0.091353

The EBITDA Yield for Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 0.091353. The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents.

As many investors probably already know, there is no one way to select winning stocks. There are plenty of different theories and ideas out there, and it may become overwhelming to look at all of them. Individual investors who manage their own money may have to dedicate an ample amount of time to find a strategy that works for them. Understanding portfolio diversification, personal risk tolerance, and time horizon may be a good place for the investor to start. Because there is no guarantee that past performance will indicate future results, investors may have to be willing to come at the market from a few different angles.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock.

The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 56.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) for last month was 0.99556. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 0.85671.

Another useful indicator to assist in detmining rank is the ERP5 Rank. This is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 5416. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Looking further, the MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 6606. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Earnings Yield

The Earnings to Price yield of Essentra plc LSE:ESNT is 0.023004. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Essentra plc LSE:ESNT is 0.048867. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 0.073140.

ROIC

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 0.136603. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 4.224823. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 0.240076.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 36. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Essentra plc (LSE:ESNT) is 29.

Doing standard fundamental stock analysis is fairly straightforward. These days, investors have easy access to large amounts of available data. The biggest problem for the average investor may be dedicating the time to actually doing the research. One goal of studying the fundamentals is to establish the true value of a stock compared to how it is currently trading in the marketplace. Many investors believe that identifying quality stocks should be a cornerstone of portfolio construction. Obtaining as much knowledge as possible about a stock can help make the buying decisions a little easier. Some investors may trust other people or products to do the required research, but others may wish to roll up the sleeves and do all the analysis themselves.