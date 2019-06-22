A Look Inside Earnings & Quant Signals For Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) as EBITDA Reaches 0.078724

The EBITDA Yield for Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 0.078724. The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents.

Investors may be searching high and low in the market to find some bargain stocks to add to the portfolio. Finding those great stocks at cheap prices may take a lot of research and dedication. Many investors will opt to compare stocks in the same industry. This may be a good way to help determine which ones are poised to stand out above the rest. As we move into the second half of the year, all eyes will be watching the major economic reports. If the data continues to impress, the stock market may continue to cruise along without many hiccups. Careful investors will no doubt be combing through specific company data to make sure the fundamentals are in line as well. Following company fundamentals and stock technicals may help create a wider frame of reference to work with.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 8. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock.

The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 29.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) for last month was 1.05252. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 1.34691.

Another useful indicator to assist in detmining rank is the ERP5 Rank. This is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 9076. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Looking further, the MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 8249. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Earnings Yield

The Earnings to Price yield of Emera Incorporated TSX:EMA is 0.057986. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Emera Incorporated TSX:EMA is 0.047629. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 0.024058.

ROIC

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 0.063174. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 4.559296. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 0.054790.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 34. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Emera Incorporated (TSX:EMA) is 32.

