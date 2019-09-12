A Look at Valuation For Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG) as VC Reaches 85

The Value Composite 2 (VC2) is a ranking system that is calculated by using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings and shareholder yield. The Value Composite Two of Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG) is 85. Similarly, the Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 is calculated using the same metrics as VC2, but without taking into consideration shareholder yield. The VC1 of Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG) is 82. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company.

Figuring out when to exit a certain position can be just as important as deciding which stocks to buy in the first place. Many investors will end up holding onto a loser for far too long. The emotional attachment to a particular stock may keep the investor from making the decision to sell when necessary. On the other side of the coin, investors may hold onto a winner for way too long hoping for further gains. Investors may have to come up with a specific plan for what to do in these situations. Planning ahead may help ease the burden of making the tough portfolio decisions.

Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG) has a current MF Rank of 13347. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. Everbridge, Inc. has a current ERP5 Rank of 15584. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 46.974600. The 6 month volatility is 43.114500, and the 3 month is spotted at 49.970300. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.36529. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.14172, the 24 month is 3.01755, and the 36 month is 4.62230. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.96180, the 3 month is 0.84591, and the 1 month is currently 0.85713.

Valuation Scores

At the time of writing, Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Everbridge, Inc. has an M-score Beneish of -2.542227. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG). The name currently has a score of 51.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Shifting gears, we can see that Everbridge, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EVBG) has a Q.i. Value of 61.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Market slides can be troublesome for investors. When markets are moving lower, investors may become extra nervous about certain holdings. With the stock market reaching heightened levels, investors may not be putting too much though into the specific portfolio holdings. This can all change if there is a sudden downturn. Investors who have spent the hours researching their stock picks may be more confident when the tides inevitably turn. Putting in the time to regularly review stock holdings may assist the investor when certain adjustments need to be made. Focusing on developing and maintaining a solid plan may end up being a useful tool when obstacles eventually pop up down the line.

