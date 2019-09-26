A Look at the Health of National Amt-Free Municipal Bond Invesco ETF (PZA)

National Amt-Free Municipal Bond Invesco ETF (PZA) shares are being placed on chartists radar as the recent share price of 26.53 is pushed below the balance step moving average.

The balance step is a simple Moving Average calculated from last 5 Balance Points (MA/3),5) of the weekly period bar plotted in step formation on the daily chart. This chart is used to project 1 bar forward (one day). The weekly steps can be used to determine a near-term trend. When the price is above, this typically indicates a bullish trend. When the price is below the Balance Step, this generally spells a bearish trend.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.

Stock market triumph can be just as much about learning how to minimize losses as it is about picking winning stocks. Not even the most seasoned professional investors are right all the time. Successful investors know how to act quickly and protect themselves from big losses. Sometimes those sure-fire stock picks don’t perform as planned. Being able to detach from any emotion that one might have to a certain stock can help with being able to cut and run when the time is right. Investors will often try to convince themselves that the research was correct and the stock will bounce back, but this can lead to extended losses and future portfolio disaster. Sometimes markets or individual stocks will move in a direction that nobody expected. Being able to take a punch and move on is what may keep investors from experiencing quick defeat in the stock market.

Traders may be trying to figure out whether it is a good time to enter or exit a position in National Amt-Free Municipal Bond Invesco ETF (PZA). Diving into some additional technical levels might help get a clearer picture. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX is 27.08. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

National Amt-Free Municipal Bond Invesco ETF (PZA) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 12.63. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI for National Amt-Free Municipal Bond Invesco ETF (PZA) is currently at 47.33, the 7-day stands at 49.54, and the 3-day is sitting at 65.63.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 25.78, and the 50-day is 26.53. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. National Amt-Free Municipal Bond Invesco ETF (PZA)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -53.33. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

There are various types of investment philosophies that investors may choose to follow when approaching the stock market. Value investing involves searching for undervalued or bargain stocks that may eventually offer solid returns. Growth investors often buy companies that have highly promising growth potential. Some investors will choose to invest with a contrarian approach. This entails making investment decisions that are opposite of what the majority are doing, such as buying when everyone else is selling and vice-versa. Socially responsible investors may be searching for companies that subscribe to a high level of ethical or moral standards.