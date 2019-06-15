A Look at the Health of Largo Resources Ltd (LGO.TO)

The recent price of 1.97 for shares of Largo Resources Ltd (LGO.TO) has put the price level above the Balance Step, indicating a near-term bullish pattern developing. Calculated from the last five balance points, the Balance Step indicator can help determine whether a bullish or bearish trend is developing near-term.

Investors may be wondering how to tackle the markets at current levels. Many investors may feel like they have missed out on the markets getting to where they are today. It may be a case of missed trades or being too cautious, but a stellar forward thinking strategy may be just what is needed to get back on track. Studying various sectors may help provide some insight on where to go from here. Investors may become very familiar and comfortable with a certain sector, and they may be completely missing out on opportunities from other fast growing sectors. Investors may also need to take a long-term approach which may include creating a diversified portfolio that takes many different factors into consideration. With the enormous amount of uncertainty that follows the global investing world on a daily basis, it may be helpful for investors to be able to keep their emotions in check. Studying the hard data may prove to be very useful when trying to separate truth from fiction in the equity markets.

Investors might be looking at various types of stocks that can be added to the portfolio. Selecting a wider range of equities may help the portfolio withstand prolonged market turmoil. Growth stocks typically have the potential to produce profit growth and above average revenues. Growth companies may reinvest a large amount of earnings back into the business. Fast growing companies can be attractive, but it may be important to verify whether or not shares are valued properly before buying in. Some investors may choose to select cyclical stocks. Cyclicals include companies that are very sensitive to the overall swings of the economy. Investors might also turn to adding foreign stocks to the portfolio. Keeping the portfolio diversified may end up being an important factor for longer-term investing success.

Traders may be trying to figure out whether it is a good time to enter or exit a position in Largo Resources Ltd (LGO.TO). Diving into some additional technical levels might help get a clearer picture. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX is 19.32. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Largo Resources Ltd (LGO.TO) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 148.23. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI for Largo Resources Ltd (LGO.TO) is currently at 63.94, the 7-day stands at 77.68, and the 3-day is sitting at 94.43.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 2.73, and the 50-day is 1.76. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. Largo Resources Ltd (LGO.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -5.88. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

Figuring out when to exit a certain position can be just as important as deciding which stocks to buy in the first place. Many investors will end up holding onto a loser for far too long. The emotional attachment to a particular stock may keep the investor from making the decision to sell when necessary. On the other side of the coin, investors may hold onto a winner for way too long hoping for further gains. Investors may have to come up with a specific plan for what to do in these situations. Planning ahead may help ease the burden of making the tough portfolio decisions.