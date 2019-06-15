8common Limited (8CO.AX) Is Showing Near Term Bearish Signs

The recent price of 0.145 for shares of 8common Limited (8CO.AX) has put the price level below the Balance Step, indicating a near-term bearish pattern developing. Calculated from the last five balance points, the Balance Step indicator can help determine whether a bullish or bearish trend is developing near-term.

Investors may be wondering how to tackle the markets at current levels. Many investors may feel like they have missed out on the markets getting to where they are today. It may be a case of missed trades or being too cautious, but a stellar forward thinking strategy may be just what is needed to get back on track. Studying various sectors may help provide some insight on where to go from here. Investors may become very familiar and comfortable with a certain sector, and they may be completely missing out on opportunities from other fast growing sectors. Investors may also need to take a long-term approach which may include creating a diversified portfolio that takes many different factors into consideration. With the enormous amount of uncertainty that follows the global investing world on a daily basis, it may be helpful for investors to be able to keep their emotions in check. Studying the hard data may prove to be very useful when trying to separate truth from fiction in the equity markets.

Smart investors are often very knowledgeable about the markets. Many successful investors have become highly adept at knowing when to buy and when to sell. They have also managed to control risk and secure sustained profits. This doesn’t just happen overnight. Investors often spend many years of trial and error before being able to put together the puzzle. Top investors are also able to make better investing decisions with the information at hand. With vast amounts of data readily available for everyone, it becomes more about interpreting the data rather than just receiving it. Knowing how to block out the noise and find information that is useful, can be a highly coveted skill. Turning available information into a winning portfolio is where the good investor can become a great investor.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look some additoinal indicators such as the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for 8common Limited (8CO.AX) is currently sitting at 0.01. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for 8common Limited (8CO.AX) is sitting at 35.59. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 46.48, the 7-day stands at 33.37, and the 3-day is sitting at 11.70. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. 8common Limited (8CO.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -100.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, 8common Limited (8CO.AX) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -191.40. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Investors might be taking a closer look at the portfolio after recent market action. Some financial insiders may be ready to usher in the bears and projecting the end of the bull run. While this may or may not be the case, investors need to be ready for any scenario. The time may have come to cash out some winners and cut the losers. A portfolio rebalance may be necessary in order to secure profits as we head into the latter half of the year. Keeping a diversified portfolio may entail adding some different sectors and even venturing into foreign markets. Investors will be tracking company earnings as we roll into the next round of reports. It may be a bit easier to make sense of future stock market prospects after seeing how many companies hit or miss their marks.