52-Week Stock Price Watch: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Under Surveillance

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has made the gainer list looking back over the past full-year. During that time period, shares have seen a bump of10.22%. Many investors will be watching to see if shares will continue to trend higher over the next 52-weeks.

Investing in the stock market often requires individuals to gauge how much risk they are willing to take on for potential reward. Piling on too much risk can put the investor out of their comfort zone. On the flip side, taking on too little risk may not provide the opportunity to receive enough returns to achieve previously stated goals. Finding that perfect balance may come with some first-hand experience that includes some trial and error.

Taking a look at some other historical performance numbers, we can see that Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares have seen a change of -1.56% over the past week. For the previous month, the stock has changed 9.24%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 20.82%. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has moved 32.55%. With the stock market still cruising along, investors may be wondering how to trade the market into the next few quarters. If market momentum starts to shift hard one way or the other, investors may need to adjust to accommodate the landscape. Being prepared for any market situation can help the investor deal with the turbulence when it arrives.

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) currently has a beta of 0.86. A beta of 1 indicates that the stock price moves along with the market. A beta below 1 indicates that the stock is less volatile than the market in theory. A beta value over one would indicate the opposite. Individual investors have the tendency to flock towards certain stock strategies that have worked previously. While following previous strategies may be profitable, investors have to be ready when the markets turn. Most investors will be overjoyed when stocks in the portfolio are riding a hot streak. On the flip side, investors may become highly anxious when they experience a prolonged losing streak. Sometimes, previously successful strategies run their course and they no longer work. Investors might be better suited to deal with adversity by being able to make the necessary adjustments when the time comes.

Monitoring some Street analyst projections on shares of Morningstar, Inc., we note that the current consensus price target is $75.00. Analysts generally work very hard to provide their best estimates of where they believe a stock is going. Analysts may employ various methods to calculate price targets, and investors often closely follow the consensus to get an overall feel of how Wall Street views the stock.

