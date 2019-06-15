52-Week Stock Price Watch: Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Under Surveillance

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has made the gainer list looking back over the past full-year. During that time period, shares have seen a bump of12.25%. Many investors will be watching to see if shares will continue to trend higher over the next 52-weeks.

Investing in the stock market often requires individuals to gauge how much risk they are willing to take on for potential reward. Piling on too much risk can put the investor out of their comfort zone. On the flip side, taking on too little risk may not provide the opportunity to receive enough returns to achieve previously stated goals. Finding that perfect balance may come with some first-hand experience that includes some trial and error.

Following some sell-side analyst opinions on shares of Materion Corporation, we can see that the current consensus price target is $66.75. Analysts often work hard to provide their best estimates of where they think a stock is headed. Analysts may use different methods to calculate price targets, and investors often track the consensus to get a general feel of how the Street sees the stock.

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) currently has a beta of 0.90. A beta of 1 indicates that the stock price moves along with the market. A beta below 1 indicates that the stock is less volatile than the market in theory. A beta value over one would indicate the opposite. Conducting standard fundamental stock analysis is typically straightforward. Nowadays, investors have quick access to large amounts of information. The biggest stumbling block for the average investor may be devoting the time to actually accomplish the task. One goal of following the fundamentals is to establish the true value of a particular stock compared to how it is currently trading. Many investors think that identifying quality stocks should be a cornerstone of a solid portfolio build.

Many individuals strive to become successful stock market traders. In reality, it can be very difficult for the average trader to stay afloat during the process of learning all the ins and outs the market. Of course there will always be those who happen to get lucky and end up making a lot of money in the stock market with little knowledge. There will also be a number of people who never experience any type of success trading the stock market. Learning how to properly manage risk and keep emotions in check may be two of the more important aspects of trading the equity market. Although there may be a trading strategy that works for one individual, it may not produce the same results when employed by another individual.

Watching alternate performance metrics, we can see that Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) shares have seen a change of -0.16% over the past week. For the previous month, the stock has changed -5.20%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 9.01%. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has moved 39.34%. With the stock market still cruising along, investors may be wondering how to trade the market into the next few quarters. If market momentum starts to shift hard one way or the other, investors may need to adjust to accommodate the landscape. Being prepared for any market situation can help the investor deal with the turbulence when it arrives.

Stock market investing can sometimes become highly emotional. Being able to leave emotions out of the major investing decisions might be tricky, but it may end up being a portfolio savior down the road. Nobody wants to see a thoroughly researched stock pick underperform. Holding onto the hope that a certain stock has to bounce back may lead to later problems. Of course, it can be very hard for humans to admit when a mistake was made. Finding the ability to detach from a position can be tough. Humans make mistakes, but being able to learn from those mistakes moving forward can help with achieving long term success in the market.