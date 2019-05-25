5 People Faint at Trump Rally

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 10:20 pm

Five people suffered fainting spells during President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Monday night

Trump had to stop his speech several times to call for medical help for those who fainted, the noted. The rally was held in an airplane hangar in Montoursville with temperatures exceeding 80 degrees.

After the first person went down, Trump announced: “We need a doctor, please,”

Another one went down about 15 minutes later forcing Trump to interrupt his address by saying: “Get the same doctor.” Twenty minutes later another one fainted.

Trump then asked: “Are those lights bright enough? I think that’s why people are going down. Those crazy lights.”

Two people fainted before the president even took the stage as Donald Trump Jr. was warming up the crowd, the Post noted.

“Am I that good or that bad?” the president’s son quipped.

During his appearance in Pennsylvania on Monday, the president in his ability to win in the state in 2020 and he took new jabs at former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his leading Democratic rivals.