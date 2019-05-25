3 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Weekend Shootings

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 5:00 am

Three people are dead and at least nine others have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend, according to police.

On Saturday afternoon, a 19-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Paxton when two men walked up to him and demanded money and other property, according to police. One of the men then opened fire, striking the victim in the back.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect is in custody, and police are still investigating the shooting.

On Sunday morning, two men were killed within an hour of one another in different parts of the city. Just after 2 a.m., a 25-year-old man was standing on a street in the 1900 block of South Springfield when several men walked up to him and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the torso and the right hand, and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai, according to police. Another victim, a 27-year-old man, was brought to Western Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He is in stable condition.

At approximately 3:23 a.m., a 48-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 4900 block of West Thomas when a person in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the torso and the arm, according to police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody in the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday:

In the 8000 block of South Perry, a 30-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when a silver minivan pulled up alongside him. A person got out of the van and announced a robbery, firing shots at the man inside. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Saturday:

A 36-year-old woman is in stable condition at Stroger after she was shot in the back just before 4 a.m., according to police. The woman was driving a car in the 1400 block of North Washtenaw when she heard shots and felt pain in her back.

Just before 4 p.m. in the 200 block of West 47th Street, a 38-year-old man was sitting in a car when a man walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the left thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

In the 1600 block of South Homan at approximately 9:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when a person walked up to him and opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his face.

A 35-year-old woman is in stable condition at Holy Cross after she was shot in the right arm, police said. The woman was driving a vehicle in the 1500 block of West 68th Street when a person walked up to her and opened fire. The victim was able to drive herself to the hospital.

Sunday:

At approximately 4:37 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg during a verbal altercation with another person in the 300 block of North Cicero, according to police. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and was listed in good condition.

Two teen boys were shot in the 200 block of West 94th Street at approximately 11:33 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. The boys were shot by a person in a passing vehicle. One of the victims is in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his thigh and lower leg, and the other is in good condition after being shot in the leg and foot, according to authorities.

