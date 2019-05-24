1st Wave of Storms Rolls Through Area

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 8:40 am

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for central DuPage County has expired, but it‘s expected to be merely the first round of rough weather to strike the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the thunderstorm, part of a larger line of storms, produced wind gusts of nearly 50 mph near Lockport and delivered torrential downpours to the region.

The warning was set to expire at 2:15 p.m., and the NWS allowed it to end. The storm could still produce winds of up to 45 to 50 mph and heavy rains despite the expiration of the warning.

The thunderstorm is likely the first in a potential succession of strong-to-severe storms expected to hit the area throughout the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Rapidly warmed air over the region, along with high humidity, is expected to spawn more powerful storms throughout the day.

The threat of thunderstorms will likely last into the day on Sunday, when a cold front will finally move through the area and bring cooler temperatures and calmer weather to the region.

