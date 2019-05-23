1250 Shofars stolen from Crown Heights man‘s garage

By Larry Jones / May 23, 2019 at 11:40 pm

Some 1,250 Yemenite Shofars were stolen from a 70-year-old man‘s Brooklyn home on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

The man was inside his garage in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brookyn when he discovered that a thief had come in through the garage door. Over 30 boxes containing the ancient horns made from Kudu antelope in Africa were missing.

The thief has yet to be caught.

Shofars are traditionally blown on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, as a call to repent.

