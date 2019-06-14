0.908428 Return For Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ($ARNA) Places Management Under Scrutiny

There are infinite tools to help determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) is 0.908428. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.When doing stock research, there is plenty of easily measureable data regarding publically traded companies. There is also plenty of information that is not easily measured such as competitive advantage, quality of staff, and company reputation. Because there are forces such as the human element that come into play when selecting stocks, prices may not always move as expected. Even after crunching all the numbers and digging deep into a specific company, the stock’s performance still might not match expectations. Investors may realize that sometimes perception can be more powerful than reality. Human emotions can change very rapidly, and so can the prevailing market sentiment as well.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) is -0.053927. The FCF Yield currently stands at 0.370525.

Value Comp 1 / Value Comp 2

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) is 11. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) is 16.

VC3

Value Composite Three (VC3) is another adaptation of O’Shaughnessy’s value composite but here he combines the factors used in VC1 with buyback yield. This factor is interesting for investors who’re looking for stocks with the best value characteristics, but are indifferent to whether these companies pay a dividend.

VC3 is the combination of the following factors:

Price-to-Book

Price-to-Earnings

Price-to-Sales

EBITDA/EV

Price-to-Cash flow

Buyback Yield

As with the VC1 and VC2, companies are put into groups from 1 to 100 for each ratio and the individual scores are summed up. This total score is then put into groups again from 1 to 100. 1 is cheap, 100 is expensive. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) has a VC3 of 15.

Book to Market

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) has a book to market ratio of 0.451078. A ratio used to find the value of a company by comparing the book value of a firm to its market value. Book value is calculated by looking at the firm’s historical cost, or accounting value. Market value is determined in the stock market through its market capitalization.

Formula:

Book-to-Market Ratio= Common Shareholders Equity/Market Cap

Most investors are more familiar with P/B or Price-to-book. This is just the inverted value.

Price-to-Book Ratio=Market Cap/Common Shareholders Equity

Price to Sales

In the original edition of ‘What works on Wall Street’, O’Shaughnessy wrote that the single-best value factor was a company’s price-to-sales ratio (P/S). In his latest edition the P/S continues to perform well, but it was unseated by the value composites and EBITDA/EV due to 2 reasons: (1) A broader scope of analysis by using deciles and (2) two very bad years for P/S, e.g. 2007 and 2008.

A stock’s P/S is similar to its P/E ratio, but it measures the price of the company against its annual sales instead of earnings.

It’s calculated as follows:

Price-to-Sales Ratio = Market Cap/Net Sales or Revenues

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) has a price to sales ratio of 3.372917.

Price to Earnings

This is undoubtedly the most popular value factor and for many investors the one true faith. It compares the price you pay per share compared to the earnings during the last 12 months. It’s calculated as follows:

Price-to-Earnings Ratio = Share Price/Diluted EPS excluding extra items

The P/E ratio for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) is 4.451539.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) currently has an Altman Z score of 23.556506. The Z-Score for predicting bankruptcy was published in 1968 by Edward I. Altman, who was assistant professor of finance at New York University at that time. It measures the financial health of a company based on a set of income and balance sheet values. The Altman Z-Score predicts the probability that a firm will go bankrupt within 2 years. In its initial test, the Altman Z-Score was found to be 72% accurate in predicting bankruptcy two years before the event. In a series of subsequent tests, the model was found to be approximately 80%–90% accurate in predicting bankruptcy one year before the event.

Market watchers may also be following some quality ratios for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA). Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.The Gross profitability for (ARNA) is 0.51007.

Investors might be looking at portfolio performance for the year and celebrating some big winners. Knowing the proper time to sell big winners can be just as important as knowing when to trim losses and cut out the losers. Investors may have become attached to a certain winning stock that nobody else seemed to notice. Holding on to a winner based on some type of emotion may end up hurting the portfolio down the line. Periodically reviewing the portfolio and tweaking the balance may be necessary to help maintain profits over the next year. Maybe there are some new names that seem poised to make a jump. Taking some profits from previous winners might help provide a boost of confidence to help the investor pull off the next big trade.